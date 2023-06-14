National Weather Service Tucson Hosts Monsoon Safety Fair

TUCSON (KVOA) — This week is Monsoon Safety Week, and the monsoon begins on Thursday.
To celebrate Monsoon Safety week and prepare for the Thursday monsoon, the Tucson National Weather Service hosted their annual Monsoon Safety Fair at Park Place Mall Wednesday.
There were 18 tables total at the fair, which consisted of first responders, news weather teams, and community experts offering education, pamphlets and resources regarding the monsoon and monsoon safety.
The fair, held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., was a success, with resources such as rain gauges disappearing quickly.
The monsoon safety fair was once a yearly tradition until 2019 when the pandemic hit. The fair had not occurred for three years since until today.
"We're happy to be here. We have community experts from around the tucson area to help bring awareness to folks about the monsoon. This is monsoon safety awareness week, so we're happy to gather all these folks together," shared Ken Drozd, warning coordinator and meteorologist for the Tucson National Weather Service.
Carolann Barber, an attendee at the fair, was very thrilled to check out the safety fair.
"I saw it on TV and I was so excited to come here and get all of the information, get all the pamphlets and all that I needed.
The monsoon begins Thursday, June 15, 2023.