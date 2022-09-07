N4T's Sean Mooney to host 2022 HungerWalk

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) — The Community Food Bank is inviting folks to participate in their annual one-mile walk on Sept. 10.
The HungerWalk is the food bank's annual fundraiser at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson. This is the food bank's largest fundraising event of the year. This event is starting up again for the first time since 2019.
The walk includes a special tour of the Community Food Bank warehouse and garden to demonstrate to walkers how the food bank ends hunger in the community. The event will have prizes, music, entertainment, and breakfast for participants. Walkers are invited to make teams and register with the link HungerWalk - Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The walkathon also includes multiple additional options for walkers to best choose how they want to support. A shorter walk will be offered at the same time and day in Green Valley at Historic Canoa Ranch. Walkers may also choose a time and place to walk that is most convenient for them and participate by posting with the hashtag #HungerWalk2022 on Instagram and Facebook.
Registration is open on their website and costs $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-11, and free for children 5 and under.
For more information visit, HungerWalk - Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona