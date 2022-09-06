N4T Investigators: Tucson auto shop accused of taking insurance money without doing work

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several customers of a local auto body shop called Diamondback Collision tell the News 4 Tucson Investigators they have been waiting for months for repairs to be done on their cars after paying thousands of dollars. The shop is no stranger to the N4T Investigators.
Every person who reached out to us said they delt with a man named Ramon Valencia.
“I trusted this guy, I gave him business and he turns around and does this to me,” Remon Rivera said.
Rivera is the latest person to tell us he sent his car to Diamondback Collision for repairs after an accident, trusting Ramon Valencia with his car but after eight months and more than $7,000 already paid out by insurance, he has yet to get his car back.
“What can a person do?” Rivera questioned.
He said he’s been calling Valencia on a daily basis, with no response, he went to the shop to try and find him.
"It was closed up, his truck was there and I waited out there and I saw nothing, went to the door and knocked on it but nothing,” he said.
He called Tucson Police but said there was nothing they would do.
“They said, while you know if you give him permission to work on your vehicle and so forth, I said seven months ago, come on,” Rivera said.
The News 4 Tucson Investigators have done three reports on Valencia before, he previously owned a shop called Gearhead Autoworks LLC, in 2018 we learned after our reporting on Gearhead Autoworks he opened Diamondback Collision, we kept hearing about the same issues from customers.
Arizona Corporation Commission Records show Valencia as the manager of the business when it opened in October 2018, shortly after our reporting the records show he was removed as a manager at the business but Rivera and several other customers dealing with similar issues, who wouldn’t go on camera in fear of retaliation, all said they delt with Valencia and believed him to be the owner year’s after he was supposedly no longer the manager on record.
The business has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau with five complaints filed the past three years.
A lawsuit was filed in March this year against Valencia and Diamondback Collision by a customer named Robert Madison. Who claims Valencia cashed a $2,500 check from his insurance company to repair his vehicle. The lawsuit said it took months until Madison decided to pick up his car unrepaired but realized his radiator and transmission were damaged, costing $5,000 to repair at another auto shop. The case is on going.
We called Diamondback Collision, the phone rings endlessly with no voicemail.
Our Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander went to the front door, it was locked. He knocked and a man answered the door. Chorus asked if Ramon Valencia was there, the man said no, when asked where he was he said he didn’t know. Chorus followed up asking if Valencia is the owner the man said he couldn’t answer that and slammed the door.
Victor Rivero was one of the first people to ever speak to us about Valencia, he said he waited over a year for his car to be repaired before calling us in 2018. He said his insurance paid Valencia over $10,000 and he had to spend $5,000 out of his pocket to get repairs elsewhere. We spoke to him again for this story, he was upset that no one has put Valencia out of business and that he was hearing about more customers going through what he did.
“You contacted me and I'm sitting with over $5,000 out of my pocket to get a car running and this guy his business is open and he’s done this to other people. Who’s it going to take?” Rivero questioned.
If you have a story you’d like us to investigate email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.