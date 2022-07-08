MUSD Student Services to host 2-day Backpack & School Supply event

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A local school district will distribute more than 1,000 backpacks to students this month.
Youth Education Supporters (YES) raised funds to provide the backpacks filled with school supplies in benefit of the Marana Unified School District.
The supplies will be given to children in need for the 2022-2023 school year. The drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 21 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 22 at the Early Learning Resource Center, 7651 N. Oldfather Rd.
YES has been raising money for MUSD since 2019.