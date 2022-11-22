Murder suspect wanted in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A suspect is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday night in Pinal County.
Authorities responded to a home on Padilla Road near Stanfield after a child called 911 saying a family member was dying after her husband shot her. The victim has been identified as a 30-year-old woman.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran away from the home on foot. His cell phone was recovered in the area.
PCSO says Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He is between 5’5”-5’7” tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.