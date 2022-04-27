Mountain lion spotted at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort

TUCSON (KVOA) - A mountain lion was spotted at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort on Monday.
In a tweet, Arizona Game and Fish Department said the "young lion thinks twice about entering" the resort. The lion appears to be alarmed after the doors of the building open automatically.
"Its age and startle response suggest that it was just learning its way around and not dangerous," AZGFD said.
They say mountain lions are common in the Sabino Canyon area but few incidents are reported.
If seen call 623-236-7201.