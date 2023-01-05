Motorists asked to avoid northwest side intersection due to crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — Deputies are investigating a crash on Tucson’s northwest side Thursday morning.
According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
Eastbound Ina Road is closed between North La Oesta Avenue and Oracle Road.
Breaking: Crash at intersection of Ina and Giaconda Way. EB Ina closed between La Oesta and Oracle. PCSD is on scene investigating. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/i0kP5Kp07Y— Destiny Quinn (@DestinyQuinnTV) January 5, 2023
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.