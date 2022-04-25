 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in central Tucson crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have identified the victim of Sunday's fatal motorcycle crash as a 30-year-old man.

Officers responded to the intersection of Pima Street and Swan Road for a serious injury crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at about 12:35 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist, Daniel Damato died at the scene.

In a Monday news release, police said Damato was driving northbound on Swan Road on a green light when a vehicle attempting to make a left turn struck him. They say the driver of the vehicle was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Police say witness statements indicate the 30-year-old was "weaving in and out of traffic" and may have been traveling at excessive speeds.

As of Monday morning, no citations or charges have been issued.

