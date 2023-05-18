Motorcyclist dies after colliding with another vehicle in Saddlebrooke

TUCSON (KVOA) — A motorcyclist has died after it had collided with another vehicle in Saddlebrooke on Tuesday.
At 6:29 p.m., PCSD responded to a collision near East Edwin Road and North Bowman Road.
Deputies discovered that a motorcycle had collided with another vehicle.
The rider sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has been identified as 24-year-old Brandon Castelhano. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
The driver of the other car has been identified as 36-year-old Elizabeth Manuel. Manuel was also injured and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.'The investigation is ongoing.