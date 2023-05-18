 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with another vehicle in Saddlebrooke

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights
MGN

TUCSON (KVOA) — A motorcyclist has died after it had collided with another vehicle in Saddlebrooke on Tuesday.

At 6:29 p.m., PCSD responded to a collision near East Edwin Road and North Bowman Road.

Deputies discovered that a motorcycle had collided with another vehicle.

The rider sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He has been identified as 24-year-old Brandon Castelhano. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The driver of the other car has been identified as 36-year-old Elizabeth Manuel. Manuel was also injured and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.'The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you