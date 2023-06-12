 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies after being involved in a two-vehicle crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash near Picture Rocks on Sunday afternoon.

At 4:14 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of North Sandario Road and West Desert Wren Drive for a report of a crash involving injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a crash involving a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The motorcyclist, a 17-year-old rider, was driving north on North Sandario Road when he was struck by 42-year-old Martin Craig who was driving south and was attempting to make a left turn onto West Desert Wren Drive.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Craig was arrested for causing death by a moving violation.

The investigation is ongoing.

