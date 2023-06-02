 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dead in vehicle collision on South Nogales Highway

Old Nogales Crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a vehicle collision near the area of South Nogales Highway and East Fenley Drive on Friday morning.

At 6:48 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle collision in the area of South Nogales Highway and East Fenley Drive.

Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive motorcyclist.

The truck, driven by 26-year-old Devon Dobbins would driving north on Nogales Highway, and the motorcyclist, driven by 27-year-old Brian Ladesich, was driving south on Nogales Highway.

Dobbins started to make a left turn off Nogales Highway onto a private drive when he collided with Ladesich.

Dobbins was uninjured and remained on the scene.

He was arrested for causing death by moving violation.

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

