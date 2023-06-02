Motorcyclist dead in vehicle collision on South Nogales Highway

TUCSON (KVOA) — A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a vehicle collision near the area of South Nogales Highway and East Fenley Drive on Friday morning.
At 6:48 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle collision in the area of South Nogales Highway and East Fenley Drive.
Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive motorcyclist.
The truck, driven by 26-year-old Devon Dobbins would driving north on Nogales Highway, and the motorcyclist, driven by 27-year-old Brian Ladesich, was driving south on Nogales Highway.
Dobbins started to make a left turn off Nogales Highway onto a private drive when he collided with Ladesich.
Dobbins was uninjured and remained on the scene.
He was arrested for causing death by moving violation.