Mother of Isabel Celis takes the stand and gives emotional testimony

TUCSON (KVOA) - Day 3 of testimony in the murder-kidnapping trial for Christopher Clements.
He's accused of killing 6 year old Isabel Celis in 2012.
This is Clements murder trial.
last fall he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder and kidnapping of another young girl, Maribel Gonzalez.
The jury left for the day just before 5:00 p.m.
The last person on the witness stand, Melissa Stark. She was Christopher Clements former girlfriend and mother of his son.
She told jurors, Clements instructed her to go to the front yard and under a tree there were some rocks. She needed to dig them up and should would find a plastic bag. Inside the bag there was a piece of paper with the name Isabel Celis. He further instructed her to contact the FBI.
Also on the the stand, FBI Agent David Song, who told the court he found partial remains of Isabel Celis on March 3, 2017 in the area of Avra Valley and Trico Roads.
Becky Celis, IsabeI's mother also took the stand.
Celis silently wept on the witness stand as she heard herself on a 911 recording of April 21,2012.
She was frantically begging for help.
The prosecutor, Tracy Miller, asked if she knew Christopher Clements.
Celis replied "no."
Miller then asked Celis about a dark-haired man who knocked at their door a few months prior to Isabel's disappearance.
Celis told the court the man looked Hispanic and inquired about the red Acura parked by the driveway.
She said Isabel was standing next to her as she spoke to dark haired man through the door.
That man turned out to be Christopher Clements.
Celis also responded to questions from defense attorney Eric Kessler about her husband Sergio having something to do with Isa's disappearance.
She told the court she never saw anything that made her believe her children were unsafe with their father.
Testimony resumes Friday at 10:30 a.m. with Clements former girlfriend on the stand.