Mother murders daughter in apparent murder-suicide

Murdersuicide
Tucson, Ariz (KVOA) - A Sierra Vista woman and her daughter were found dead in their apartment in what seems to be a murder-suicide.

Sierra Vista Police Department officers had responded to a welfare check on 45-year-old Christina Boilard and her 7-year-old daughter who had not been seen for about two days.

After no one answered the door, the police entered the apartment. They Christina with a self-inflicted gun wound and the 7 year old with a gun wound.

The investigation is ongoing but it appeared that Christina shot her daughter and then took her own life.

A GoFundMe has been started and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/christina-and-ariza-boilard

