Mother continues fight for justice after daughter was brutally murdered 31 years ago

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150...151...AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Mother continues fight for justice after daughter was brutally murdered 31 years ago

  • Updated
  • 0
Angela Kaplan

TUCSON (KVOA) — A mother continues her fight for justice after her daughter was brutally murdered 31 years ago.

The man responsible is up for parole.

On September 2, 1992, 28-year-old Angela "Dolly" Kaplan was murdered in Ohio, and her boyfriend Jeffrey Mann was found guilty.

Mann was sentenced to 15-years to life, and he's already spent 30 years behind bars. 

"He commanded a loyal pet to attack my daughter repeatedly until arteries were severed, she was mauled.. literally mauled," Joyce Ragels, mother of Dolly said.

Later this month, he's scheduled for a parole hearing. Ragels has written a letter objecting to this release.

Kaplan left behind two young daughter, Nicole Kaplan age 8, and Ashley, age Now they are now adults, and one of the daughters is married with a child.

"I still sleep with the last thing she gave me, a stuffed animal named Sandy. It's something that she touched that I still have, so it's like a connection between the two of us," Nicole added.

Ragels has started a campaign to keep Mann in prison.

Online option for letters... The email address is: drc.victim.services@odrc.state.oh.us

The snail mail address:

Ohio Parole Board

4545 Fisher Rd Ste D

Columbus, OH 43228

Parole hearing begins on May 8th.

