TUCSON (KVOA) — Olivia and Liam remain the most popular names for Arizona babies in 2022.
Olivia has been the most popular name for baby girls for three years in a row, and Liam is the most popular name for a boy.
The 10 most popular names for girls and nine of the 10 most-popular for boys are the same ones parents chose in 2021.
The most popular baby names in Arizona are also popular nationally.
The top 10 list for girls includes Olivia, Emma, Isabella, Sophia, Luna, Mia, Camila, Amelia, Ava, and Charlotte.
Some of the most popular boys' names are also Noah, Mateo, Oliver, Santiago, Sebastian, Elijah, Ezra, Ezekiel, and Julian.
