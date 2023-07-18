Monsoon storm damage on northeast parts of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Yesterday’s monsoon storm has caused significant damage in the northeast parts of Tucson.
The storm brought on a flash flood warning and caused over 1,000 of homes and businesses to lose power.
Many residents living in the area of Catalina Foothills still do not have power, and according to TEP, may not have power until Wednesday.
Sunrise Village Plaza, located in the Foothills, lost power yesterday and had over a dozen trees uprooted and scattered in its parking lot.
The parking lot had multiple sections taped off for safety. Landscaping crews have been busy cleaning up the lot all morning.
Frank Lopez, the supervisor of Sierra Vista Landscaping, one of the landscape clean up crews working on Sunrise Village Plaza, shares that his team has been actively cleaning up the mess in the lot since 8 pm last night.
"Damages to cars, trees falling on cars, just trees dropping everywhere. Hitting awnings, parking awnings, just a mess everywhere," Lopez said.
Lopez shares that with how significant the mess is, they may not finish cleaning it for another day or so.
The stores at Sunrise Plaza are all open and functioning normally.
There is no word on when the mess at Sunrise Village Plaza will be fully cleaned.