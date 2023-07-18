 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Monsoon storm damage on northeast parts of Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm

TUCSON (KVOA) — Yesterday’s monsoon storm has caused significant damage in the northeast parts of Tucson.

The storm brought on a flash flood warning and caused over 1,000 of homes and businesses to lose power.

Many residents living in the area of Catalina Foothills still do not have power, and according to TEP, may not have power until Wednesday.

Sunrise Village Plaza, located in the Foothills, lost power yesterday and had over a dozen trees uprooted and scattered in its parking lot.

The parking lot had multiple sections taped off for safety. Landscaping crews have been busy cleaning up the lot all morning.

Frank Lopez, the supervisor of Sierra Vista Landscaping, one of the landscape clean up crews working on Sunrise Village Plaza, shares that his team has been actively cleaning up the mess in the lot since 8 pm last night.

"Damages to cars, trees falling on cars, just trees dropping everywhere. Hitting awnings, parking awnings, just a mess everywhere," Lopez said.

Lopez shares that with how significant the mess is, they may not finish cleaning it for another day or so.

The stores at Sunrise Plaza are all open and functioning normally.

There is no word on when the mess at Sunrise Village Plaza will be fully cleaned.