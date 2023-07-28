Monsoon 2023 roars in with a bang

TUCSON (KVOA) — Severe storms roll through the city of Tucson Friday evening, downing trees, power poles, dropping large hail, and leaving tens of thousands of customers in the dark.
What's been a slow start to the monsoon has certainly picked up in recent days and we can expect even more activity heading into the weekend.
As of 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, a few scattered storms are still rolling through the sky, but they should begin to taper off early Saturday morning.
