Monsoon 2023 roars in with a bang

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 827 PM MST, a thunderstorm outflow was moving northwest from
the Tucson Metro area and another was moving southwest near State
Route 79.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 231.
Route 79 between mile markers 104 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 122.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Santa Rosa, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red
Rock, Cactus Forest, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo
Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Sil Nakya, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, San
Luis, Santa Rosa School and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Pima
County through 900 PM MST...

At 759 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles northwest of Three Points, or 25 miles southwest of Marana,
moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Areas of blowing dust could occur northwest of
this storm.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson
Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch,
Silver Bell and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 235 and 244.
Route 86 between mile markers 145 and 156.
Route 286 between mile markers 43 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Monsoon 2023 roars in with a bang

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeff Davis

TUCSON (KVOA) — Severe storms roll through the city of Tucson Friday evening, downing trees, power poles, dropping large hail, and leaving tens of thousands of customers in the dark.

What's been a slow start to the monsoon has certainly picked up in recent days and we can expect even more activity heading into the weekend.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, a few scattered storms are still rolling through the sky, but they should begin to taper off early Saturday morning.

Tune in to weekend edition Tucson Today for latest updates.

Download our weather app to stay updated.

Tags

Recommended for you