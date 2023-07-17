Monsoon 2023 first punch

TUCSON (KVOA) — It came late, but it finally came.
Monsoon 2023 arrived this afternoon with a bang.
Severe thunderstorms rolled through metro Tucson late Monday afternoon leaving thousands in the dark, knocking down power lines, uprooting trees, and filling up some washes.
The rain took the edge off the excessive heat that we have been experiencing the last few weeks.
Hot temperatures will continue for the remainder of the week, but with some monsoon momentum behind us, we can expect storm chances to continue through much of the extended period.
Today's rain marks the third latest date in the monsoon for recording measurable rainfall at Tucson International Airport.