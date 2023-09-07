Molino 3 Fire spreading

TUCSON (KVOA) — The fire on Mount Lemmon, the Molino 3 fire, that started on September 7, is spreading.
The fire is now 10 to 15 acres with 0% containment.
Catalina Highway is open.
Molino 3 Wildfire9/7/2023 – 5:01 PMSanta Catalina RD - Type 4 Organization – Incident Commander Megan SmedleyCatalina Highway is openRoad Closure Hotline: (520) 547-7510Acreage: ~10-15 acres Containment: 0%Cause: Under InvestigationStart Date: 9/7/2023 pic.twitter.com/IA9tocrz57— Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) September 8, 2023