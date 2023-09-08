Molino 3 fire latest

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Molino 3 Fire started Thursday night on the top of Molino Basin, according to U.S Forest Service officials.
Crews have been dropping retardant on the area throughout Friday trying to contain it.
According to the U.S Forest Service it has burned 1,000 acres at one point. and is currently zero-percent contained. Forest officials said there isn't a threat to structures or communities and no evacuations have been issued at this time.
The Dabad Do'ag Trail, The Soldier Trail, Molino Basin Trail, and part of the Arizona trail are closed. This also includes the popular shooting range along the Catalina Highway and you're asked to avoid these areas and do not stop on the highway as there will be a lot of fire crews on the road.
Emma and Beth Bortree saw the massive flames last night from their yard. "We walked out to our front yard and we could see just fire up on the mountain and it was a little nerve wracking because it was coming more towards the front side of the mountains, so more towards the populated area," she explained. The dry weather and rugged terrain made it difficult for fire crews to battle the fire. The Molino 3 Fire is currently spreading towards
the Molino 1 and 2 burn scars, which has increased smoke activity in surrounding areas, but could possibly help contain the blaze.
"So, when it hits that area there's going to be what's called a fuel break and what that means is, there's not going to be that large amount of fuel available, which should help us see a decrease in fire activity," Starr Farrell with The U.S Forest Service Said.
The 4Warn Weather Team said there wasn't any lightning in that area last night that could spark a flame, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.