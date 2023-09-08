 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Molino 3 fire latest

  • Updated
  • 0
Molino 3

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Molino 3 Fire started Thursday night on the top of Molino Basin, according to U.S Forest Service officials.

Crews have been dropping retardant on the area throughout Friday trying to contain it.

According to the U.S Forest Service it has burned 1,000 acres at one point. and is currently zero-percent contained. Forest officials said there isn't a threat to structures or communities and no evacuations have been issued at this time.

The Dabad Do'ag Trail, The Soldier Trail, Molino Basin Trail, and part of the Arizona trail are closed. This also includes the popular shooting range along the Catalina Highway and you're asked to avoid these areas and do not stop on the highway as there will be a lot of fire crews on the road.

Emma and Beth Bortree saw the massive flames last night from their yard. "We walked out to our front yard and we could see just fire up on the mountain and it was a little nerve wracking because it was coming more towards the front side of the mountains, so more towards the populated area," she explained. The dry weather and rugged terrain made it difficult for fire crews to battle the fire. The Molino 3 Fire is currently spreading towards

the Molino 1 and 2 burn scars, which has increased smoke activity in surrounding areas, but could possibly help contain the blaze.

"So, when it hits that area there's going to be what's called a fuel break and what that means is, there's not going to be that large amount of fuel available, which should help us see a decrease in fire activity," Starr Farrell with The U.S Forest Service Said.

The 4Warn Weather Team said there wasn't any lightning in that area last night that could spark a flame, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

