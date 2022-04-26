Missing woman found safe after last seen wandering Banner UMC

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have safely found a vulnerable adult after she was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.
Tucson Police Department were on the lookout for Sirkka Monahan, 65, after she was last seen at 10:30 a.m. walking northbound from Banner University Medical Center.
She was last seen wearing a blue top and light-colored pants.
Later that afternoon, TPD located Sirkka on Tucson's east side.
The officers are working on reuniting the 65-year-old with her family.
