Missing woman found safe after last seen wandering Banner UMC

  • Updated
Tucson police ask for help locating missing woman
TPD

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have safely found a vulnerable adult after she was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Tucson Police Department were on the lookout for Sirkka Monahan, 65, after she was last seen at 10:30 a.m. walking northbound from Banner University Medical Center. 

She was last seen wearing a blue top and light-colored pants.

Later that afternoon, TPD located Sirkka on Tucson's east side.

The officers are working on reuniting the 65-year-old with her family.

