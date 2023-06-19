 Skip to main content
Missing vulnerable person found

Acuna
Update: She has been found.

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are seeking the public's assistance locating a missing vulnerable woman.

PCSD is searching for 68-year-old Maria "Estela" Acuna.

She was last seen near the 3000 block of West Sky Ranch Trail, near North Shannon Road and North Thornydale Road at 6:30 p.m.

She is described as 5'3", 132 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, and pink slippers.

She left on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

