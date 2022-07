TUCSON (KVOA) — A man who was reported missing has been found dead, authorities said Thursday.

Eighty-two-year-old Victor Cortes was last seen Tuesday at about 6:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Rudasill Road.

Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday Cortes was located near the 6100 block of North Corona Road. They say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.