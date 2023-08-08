Missing hiker believed to be dead after being stranded this afternoon near Starr Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man is believed to have died this afternoon after being stranded after going on a hike near Starr Pass.
A source from the TFD had told News 4 Tucson that the hiker was a 46-year-old man.
The source also tells us that the victim likely succumbed to the elements, and nothing suspicious has been reported in the incident of his death.
Other details of the hiker are limited at this time, though we will update you as we continue to learn more about the incident.
At around 12:45pm this afternoon, the Tucson Fire Department, along with PCSO and DHFD, had arrived near Starr Pass to search for the stranded hiker.
TFD personnel are in the Starr Pass area, along with PCSO and DHFD, actively searching for a stranded hiker. Units arrived on scene approximately 12:45 and have been canvassing the area from all directions, including from above with air support. pic.twitter.com/r9649wYyYI— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 8, 2023
Officials have been canvassing the area from all directions, including the involvement of air support to search from above.
TFD said earlier that the incoming storms had impacted their ability to use air support to search for the hiker.
