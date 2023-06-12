 Skip to main content
Missing elderly man found dead

Police lights

Credit: Pexels

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department have located the missing elderly man dead in a remote area.

On Saturday at 4:29 p.m., deputies were called to the 14300 block of East Speedway Blvd near North Columbus Road regarding a report of a missing person.

77-year-old Patrick Ellis had left the area at 1:30 p.m. on foot.

He was reported to have health concerns and did not take his cell phone with him.

At 6:29 p.m., deputies located Ellis dead in a remote area.

There was no immediate indication of foul play, and his death remains under investigation.

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

