Missing elderly man found dead

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department have located the missing elderly man dead in a remote area.
On Saturday at 4:29 p.m., deputies were called to the 14300 block of East Speedway Blvd near North Columbus Road regarding a report of a missing person.
77-year-old Patrick Ellis had left the area at 1:30 p.m. on foot.
He was reported to have health concerns and did not take his cell phone with him.
At 6:29 p.m., deputies located Ellis dead in a remote area.
There was no immediate indication of foul play, and his death remains under investigation.