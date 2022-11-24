Missing child from Peoria located in Tucson, two people arrested

TUCSON (KVOA) — A child that went missing in Peoria, Arizona was located in Tucson, Arizona.
Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts were located in Tucson with the missing 18-month-old child, Zachary Kaman-Moose.
They have been taken into custody without incident.
The child is uninjured and safe.
Moose and Roberts will be taken to Peoria Police Department where they will be interviewed and processed, said Peoria Police.
After the process is finished, they will be taken to Maricopa County Intake Transfer and Release. They will be booked for one count each of abduction of a child from a state agency.
Charges may be added or amended.