Minor injuries reported in 2-car, school bus crash on Tucson's southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A person sustained minor injuries after being in a crash involving two cars and a school bus on Tucson’s southeast side Tuesday.
The crash happened near Interstate 10 and Houghton Road.
According to Tucson Police Department, the bus was occupied by an unknown number of kids. They say no kids were injured in connection to the crash.
The Vail Unified School District said the bus carrying Empire and Cienega High School students from Corona de Tucson was involved in the crash.
The person who was transported to a hospital was an occupant of one of the vehicles involved, police say.
No further details have been released at this time.