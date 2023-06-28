Millions of Arizonans gearing up to travel for Fourth of July

TUCSON (KVOA) — All of those travelers are going to set a new record for the state regarding air travel.
Airport officials said nationwide they are already seeing delays throughout the system due to bad weather.
More than 50 million people are expected to travel around the country for the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA.
News 4 Tucson had the chance to speak with a spokesperson for Tucson International Airport to get a sense of what we can expect here.
TIA Executive Vice President Bruce Goetz said, "From this Wednesday through next Wednesday, about 60,000 people will be coming through the terminal. Our highest day will be Friday. That's going to be the busiest travel day overall."
AAA also said most people will travel by car, but they are still seeing an increase in people flying. The reason why airport officials say this is that people are making up for time lost by not being able to travel during the pandemic.
"There is still a lot of pent-up demand for travel. There are more seats available, and people are buying them. The travel demand has really recovered. We are seeing it nationwide as a lot of flights are at capacity," said Goetz.
If you plan on traveling through the airport, make sure you download the airline's app that you are traveling on, just like you see on my phone, so you can check for delays or check-in early.