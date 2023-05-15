Military drone crashes near Elgin

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson confirms a military drone has crashed near Elgin and then started a fire.
Customs and Border Protection has confirmed a military drone has crashed near Elgin on Tuesday afternoon.
CBP Statement
On May 15, an unmanned MQ-9 Predator from Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) National Air Security Operations Center in Sierra Vita, AZ was involved in an aviation mishap near Elgin, AZ. There are no reported injuries or property damage on the ground. An aircraft investigation team is currently enroute to determine the cause of the accident.
News 4 Tucson was informed of this information just a few hours ago from Santa Cruz County Sheriff, David Hathaway.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was about two acres burning in grass in the hills of Rose Tree Ranch Land.
CBP says an air investigation team is headed there to find the cause of the accident.
No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.