Migrant shelter no longer over capacity

TUCSON (KVOA) — We are approaching two weeks since the lifting of Title 42, and local shelters have informed News 4 Tucson that there has been a decrease in the number of migrants coming to their facilities.
Currently, migrants are being dropped off at the Casa Alitas shelter from Nogales.
Teresa Cavendish, Executive Director of Casa Alitas, stated, "We were able to safely assist everybody who came to us here in Tucson and provide them with the help they needed to move on, but right now there are fewer people entering."
One of the local shelters primarily caters to families, while another shelter in town has a different demographic, with over three hundred single migrant men. With fewer migrants now compared to just days ago, Pima County and the City of Tucson no longer rely on shelters from outside the area to assist migrants, which is a significant relief for the local leaders in Southern Arizona.
Cavendish further mentioned, "Today, there are no additional individuals being moved into Maricopa County. The county is still available for people being relocated from Yuma."
Since migrants typically stay in Tucson for a couple of days, this eases the burden on county and city resources dedicated to supporting migrants.
Cavendish added, "We are discontinuing the emergency services we had established, such as hotels brought in to accommodate the increased number of incoming individuals."
This week, there has been an increase in the number of single migrant men entering the shelters compared to families. These single men come from various places, including Africa, India, Ecuador, and other locations.