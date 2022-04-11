Middle March Fire near Dragoon Mountains has burned over 450 acres

COCHISE COUNTY (KVOA) - Crews continue to battle the Middle March Fire near the Dragoon Mountains Monday.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Department, the brush fire was reported near the Dragoon Mountains in the Slaven Gulch area on Sunday.
In a Monday afternoon update, The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest said the fire has burned 455 acres.
Winds are picking up out here near Tombstone. We’re live with the latest on the Dragoon Fire which has now burned 455 acres. @KVOA @PriscillaCasper pic.twitter.com/wIqUXC7m6X— Angelique Lizarde (@angeliquetvnews) April 11, 2022
Currently, four engines and two-hand crews are working "to construct a fireline and halt forward progress," according to The Forest Service.
UPDATE: The fire in the Dragoon Mountains is being called the Middle March Fire and it’s at 455 acres. No structures are threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/TakAWcF4E3— Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) April 11, 2022
As of Monday afternoon, the fire is not threatening any structures.