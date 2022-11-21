Mexican rock band Maná announces 3rd Arizona show for 2023 ‘México Lindo y Querido' tour

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Mexican rock band Maná just announced a third Arizona show for its 2023 ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour.’
Previously, the iconic band announced they would be making two stops in Arizona. On Monday, they announced they will be making a third stop on Sept. 16, 2023.
¡Y sólo porque ustedes lo pidieron!Se agregan NUEVAS FECHAS al Tour México Lindo y Querido US 2023 🌹💀🌹🤘🏻💥09/02/23 - San Antonio, TX09/09/23 - Dallas, TX09/16/23 - Glendale, AZ pic.twitter.com/HeCizgNvI7— Maná (@manaoficial) November 21, 2022
The first shows are scheduled for March 23 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix and March 25 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. The third show will also take place in Glendale.
Tickets for the third show will go on sale Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. MST.
Chart-topping hits include "Oye Mi Amor," "Rayando el Sol," "Como Te Deseo," “Eres mi Religión,” "Vivir Sin Aire," and "Labios Compartidos.”
For more tour dates and tickets, click here.