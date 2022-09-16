Mexican man charged with assaulting BP agent near Naco

NACO, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting a border patrol agent near Naco, Ariz.
Authorities say the agent attempted to do an immigration inspection of the Mexican citizen, identified as Eliazar Vazquez-Alvaro.
They say the agent told the 20-year-old to kneel and place his backpack on the front of his torso, when he swung the backpack at the agent’s head.
Authorities said the agent was struck in the face, causing injury. After striking the agent, Vasquez-Alvaro tried to run but was later caught.
Vasquez-Alvaro was charged with Assault on a Federal Officer with the Use of a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, a conviction for assault on a federal officer with the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, or both.