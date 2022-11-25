Merchants hosting Black Friday Vendor Show at Tucson Mall this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) — Local merchants will be setting up booths for the Black Friday Vendor Show at the Tucson Mall.
Now that Thanksgiving is officially over, this could be a great opportunity to get your holiday shopping started.
At the Black Friday Vendor Show, you'll be able to find everything from handmade Christmas decor and ornaments to art and comics. It's all a part of the country-wide push this weekend to shop local.
And here in Tucson, this vendor show is an easy way to do so.
If you’re planning on taking advantage of the deals today, consider shopping local at the Black Friday Vendor Show! 🛍️ Outside the Tucson Mall today from 9am - 8pm. More about all the local merchants participating today on @KVOA this morning! pic.twitter.com/lpKw87Tleq— Megan Spector (@meganspectortv) November 25, 2022
“To support our communities, to keep the stores open. I'm a huge supporter of that as well. As well as eating locally too, if it's at all possible,” said Tucson local Peggy Franklin.
However, the latest numbers say traffic at stores on Black Friday was down 28 percent compared to the previous year.
This is no surprise with the increase in online shopping options, the sales that come on Cyber Monday, and the hassle of dealing with crowds on Black Friday.
“Avoid the crowds, avoid the crowds,” said Franklin. “Try to get all the deals beforehand and not be involved with all the chaos that goes on black friday. If you don't have to do it, I choose not to.”
If you do decide to take advantage of the deals Friday, make sure to check out the Black Friday Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.