Memorial for community leader to be held Sept. 25

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Southwest Folklife Alliance (SFA) is inviting the Tucson community to celebrate the life of James S. “Big Jim” Griffith on Sept. 25.
Griffith was a prominent leader within the Tucson community. A few of his accomplishments include becoming the director of the Southwest Folklore Center at the University of Arizona, founder of Tucson Meet Yourself, author of multiple books on Southern Arizona, and more.
In 2011, he was named a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts for his service to the state of Arizona.
According to the SFA, “Griffith was a beloved teacher, friend, colleague, and community pillar”.
The memorial will take place at Mission Garden, located at 946 West Mission Lane. It will run from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., with breakfast being served following the ceremony.
Those interested can RSVP for the event here.