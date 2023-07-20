Mayor Romero and City Council approve $22M for new communications radios

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – On Tuesday, Tucson’s Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council approved an updated to the communication radios that are used by the Tucson Police Department, Tucson Fire Department, and the Public Safety Communications Department.
In early 2021, Motorola announced that effective Jan. 1, 2024, it will no longer service the make and model of radios that the city currently uses.
According to the City of Tucson, not replacing the public safety radios would likely result in increased difficulty and costs for repairs and replacement of existing radios, placing service delivery at risk.
The Mayor and City Council voted to extend its relationship with Motorola and to purchase APX NEXT radios, which, according to the City of Tucson, are the newest radios available and have a projected lifespan of 15 years.
The radios reportedly support many smart technology features to enhance all modes of community safety services in Tucson.
“I want to thank our Congressional delegation, especially Senators Sinema and Kelly for investing in Tucson’s public safety infrastructure,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
“It is a priority of mine that our police officers are supported with the equipment they need to stay safe while providing the response times our community deserves.”
The contract with Motorola would fully replace all the city’s public safety portable radios for a one-time cost of $22.3 million. The Mayor and City Council approved a 7-year lease-to-own option, with the first payment scheduled for July of 2023.
“The ability of our public safety communications team and our first responders to effectively communicate via radio is critical in emergency situations,” said Deputy City Manager Tim Thomure.
“This radio purchase is a significant investment and positions the City to implement smart technologies to improve our public safety service delivery into the future.”
Funding for the new radios will come partially from a $1.8M federal Byrne Discretionary Spending grant awarded to TPD, and the remaining funding will be provided by the City’s General Fund, including support from the five-year, $90M Public Safety Investment Plan
