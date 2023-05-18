 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month

  Updated
  • 0
National Awareness Day

TUCSON (KVOA) — May is National Stroke Awareness Month.

News 4 Tucson heard from a local doctor about recognizing the signs to help save lives.

The CDC says every 40-seconds someone in the United States suffers from a stroke, and every 3 and a half minutes someone dies from a stroke.

News 4 Tucson spoke with a physician from the University of Arizona who said it's important to remember the acronym FAST.

FAST stands for Face, Arm, Speech, and most importantly, Time.

"You have to call 911 or come to the emergency as soon as possible, because the first two hours are most important with timing that we can intervene for someone having a stroke," Dr. Reza Movahed, from the University of Arizona.

Stroke is the leading cause of serious long-term disability and reduces mobility in more than half of survivors aged 65 and over.

Despite these scary statistics, the CDC says 80% of strokes are preventable.

