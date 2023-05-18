TUCSON (KVOA) — May is National Stroke Awareness Month.
News 4 Tucson heard from a local doctor about recognizing the signs to help save lives.
The CDC says every 40-seconds someone in the United States suffers from a stroke, and every 3 and a half minutes someone dies from a stroke.
News 4 Tucson spoke with a physician from the University of Arizona who said it's important to remember the acronym FAST.
FAST stands for Face, Arm, Speech, and most importantly, Time.
"You have to call 911 or come to the emergency as soon as possible, because the first two hours are most important with timing that we can intervene for someone having a stroke," Dr. Reza Movahed, from the University of Arizona.
Stroke is the leading cause of serious long-term disability and reduces mobility in more than half of survivors aged 65 and over.
Despite these scary statistics, the CDC says 80% of strokes are preventable.