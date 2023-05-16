May 16 Special Election Unofficial Results for Prop 412 and Cochise County Jail Tax

TUCSON (KVOA) — The unofficial results of the May 16 Special Election are in.
Prop 412
According to election officials, there were 62,847 ballots that have been casted.
The voter turnout was 21.69%
The number of votes for:
YES- 28,084
NO- 34,712
For the unofficial results page, visit here.
Cochise County Jail Tax
According to election officials, there were 22,954 ballots that have been casted.
The voter turnout was 30.12%
The number of votes for:
YES- 11,951
NO- 10,988
For the unofficial results page, visit here.