May 16 Special Election Unofficial Results for Prop 412 and Cochise County Jail Tax

Special Election 2023
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The unofficial results of the May 16 Special Election are in.

Prop 412

According to election officials, there were 62,847 ballots that have been casted.

The voter turnout was 21.69%

The number of votes for:

YES- 28,084

NO- 34,712

For the unofficial results page, visit here.

Cochise County Jail Tax

According to election officials, there were 22,954 ballots that have been casted.

The voter turnout was 30.12%

The number of votes for:

YES- 11,951

NO- 10,988

For the unofficial results page, visit here.

