Mattel Adventure Park is coming to Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Fans of Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Thomas and Friends, rejoice!
Mattel Adventure Park is coming to our state in 2024.
It will be Arizona's first fully themed indoor-outdoor amusement park!
It is set to open at the VAI Resort, just south of State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
The nine-acre park will feature attractions for all ages including two Hot Wheels rollercoasters, a full scale Barbie Bach House, Thomas and Friends rides, and mini golf.
“Mattel Adventure Park features a unique and strategic year-round indoor/outdoor design providing acres of air-conditioned space to ensure a cool guest experience all summer long here in the heat of Arizona,” said Mark Cornell, President at Epic Resort Destinations. “Our Attractions Development team are simply redefining the entertainment channel by bringing Mattel’s powerhouse, evergreen brands to life like never before. This hand-picked, gifted team continues to find truly innovative ways to create pioneering attractions that are certain to bring continuous fun for the whole family.”
No word yet on an exact opening date.