Maricopa County evacuating Northeast Scottsdale/Rio Verde due to wildfire

  • Updated
Diamond Fire Evacuations
Maricopa

TUCSON (KVOA) — Maricopa County Department of Emergency is evacuating the northeast Scottsdale/ Rio Verde area due to the Diamond Fire.

The fire has burned 2,500 acres and pushing south to McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

They are evacuating the area of Rio Verde Drive/Jomax Road/ 130 Street/ 160th Street.

Engine crews are working structure protection on the southside.

Follow directions of emergency personnel.

The shelter is located at Cactus Shadows High School at 5802 East Dove Valley.

