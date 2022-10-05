Marana Unified to provide free meals during break

MARANA (KVOA) - Marana Unified School District’s food bus is passing out free meals to children for the upcoming fall break.
Marana Cares Mobile Food Bus will be coming back this fall to serve all those 18 years old and younger, Monday through Friday during the week of October 10. You can expect to see the bus the week of from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sandario Road and Anthony Road on the southeast corner next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church. The bus will then be at Marana Domestic Water Improvement District, 16560 W. El Tiro Road from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The food bus was created from a retired school bus in 2015 and has served 27,656 meals since then.
“In many cases our schools provide services to our community that extend beyond classroom instruction,” said Dr. Dan Streeter, Marana Unified School District superintendent in a press release. “Our Marana Cares Mobile allows us to continue to provide these opportunities to our community during our school breaks."
To learn more about the program, contact 520-682-4756.