Marana Unified School District to hold job fair

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Marana Unified School District is hosting a job fair on July 16.
The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mountain View High School Library, 3901 W. Linda Vista. Attendees are required to schedule an appointment by calling (520) 616-6318.
The district is seeking to hire certified and substitute teachers, special education teachers, instructional staff, childcare /preschool aides and supervisors, counselors, and bus drivers.
There are also positions open in the facility maintenance and secretarial fields.
For more information, visit Job Openings / Employment Opportunities (maranausd.org).