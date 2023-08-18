Marana Unified School District comments on storm damage at school

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 710 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tubac, moving
northwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 745 PM MST...

At 700 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Catalina Foothills, or 8 miles southeast of Oro Valley, moving north
at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas
Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Tucson Estates,
Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Valencia West, Tucson
International Airport and Summit.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 240 and 270.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 54 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 83.
Route 86 between mile markers 159 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Marana Unified School District comments on storm damage at school

  • Updated
  • 0
Marana High
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Marana Unified School District sent a statement to families and staff regarding the storm damage at Marana High School on Thursday.

"Marana High School families and staff,

We are providing an update related to the storm weather damage that occurred at Marana High School (MHS).

Yesterday afternoon, Marana High School was impacted by a severe storm that caused extensive damage to the campus. We were thankful that all staff and students remained safe during the storm, which occurred during dismissal at the end of the day. Students were attentive, following instructions and remaining calm. Teachers and staff stayed after school for hours to provide food, water and necessities to keep students comfortable. We were pleased to report that all students using district transportation made it home safely.

We still do not have power on campus, though it is anticipated to be restored by late this evening. We are anticipating that all students will be able to safely return to campus on Monday, August 21.

Though clean-up has been underway by staff, teachers, District facilities personnel, administration, and volunteers since early this morning, damage to the campus is extensive. The most significant damage occurred outdoors where athletic fields were flooded and fences were mangled or blown away. New turf on the football field, which recently had been installed to replace aging turf, was rolled up by the wind. The extent of the turf damage is still being evaluated; however, we are hopeful that portions of it will remain salvageable.

The Tiger Cub Learning Center, a full-service daycare at MHS, also sustained significant damage. Their area was flooded and shingles were torn from the roof. Fencing around the playground was also damaged.

Around campus, numerous large shade trees and saguaro cacti were knocked over. The campus greenhouse and outbuilding were either torn apart or relocated due to the wind.

Storm debris also damaged student and staff members’ vehicles yesterday afternoon, shattering windows. One parked bus with no passengers on board also had all windows blown out. Solar panels were significantly damaged in the parking lot. We remind students, staff, and visitors to not park underneath them at this time.

Despite the damage to the athletic fields, we are excited to share that we do not anticipate delays to the football season. We may need to play games at alternate sites. Additional information will be provided once schedules are confirmed.

Once again, we are incredibly grateful for the student response during this event, overall campus pride, and the gracious comments and offers of assistance made by parents, alumni, and the community. Thank you to our dedicated and proud Tiger staff who rallied and united together during a very difficult event that occurred without warning. We will continue to update the community as information becomes available.

- Marana Unified School District"

