Marana Unified School District comments on storm damage at school

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Marana Unified School District sent a statement to families and staff regarding the storm damage at Marana High School on Thursday.
"Marana High School families and staff,
We are providing an update related to the storm weather damage that occurred at Marana High School (MHS).
Yesterday afternoon, Marana High School was impacted by a severe storm that caused extensive damage to the campus. We were thankful that all staff and students remained safe during the storm, which occurred during dismissal at the end of the day. Students were attentive, following instructions and remaining calm. Teachers and staff stayed after school for hours to provide food, water and necessities to keep students comfortable. We were pleased to report that all students using district transportation made it home safely.
We still do not have power on campus, though it is anticipated to be restored by late this evening. We are anticipating that all students will be able to safely return to campus on Monday, August 21.
Though clean-up has been underway by staff, teachers, District facilities personnel, administration, and volunteers since early this morning, damage to the campus is extensive. The most significant damage occurred outdoors where athletic fields were flooded and fences were mangled or blown away. New turf on the football field, which recently had been installed to replace aging turf, was rolled up by the wind. The extent of the turf damage is still being evaluated; however, we are hopeful that portions of it will remain salvageable.
The Tiger Cub Learning Center, a full-service daycare at MHS, also sustained significant damage. Their area was flooded and shingles were torn from the roof. Fencing around the playground was also damaged.
Around campus, numerous large shade trees and saguaro cacti were knocked over. The campus greenhouse and outbuilding were either torn apart or relocated due to the wind.
Storm debris also damaged student and staff members’ vehicles yesterday afternoon, shattering windows. One parked bus with no passengers on board also had all windows blown out. Solar panels were significantly damaged in the parking lot. We remind students, staff, and visitors to not park underneath them at this time.
Despite the damage to the athletic fields, we are excited to share that we do not anticipate delays to the football season. We may need to play games at alternate sites. Additional information will be provided once schedules are confirmed.
Once again, we are incredibly grateful for the student response during this event, overall campus pride, and the gracious comments and offers of assistance made by parents, alumni, and the community. Thank you to our dedicated and proud Tiger staff who rallied and united together during a very difficult event that occurred without warning. We will continue to update the community as information becomes available.
- Marana Unified School District"