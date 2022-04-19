Marana Unified increases pay for substitute teachers

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Substitute teachers in Marana will see a pay raise.
Starting Aug. 27, individuals working with the Marana Unified School District will make $140 or $165 per day.
Those working less than 20 days in the same assignment will make $140. Long-term substitutes will get $165 daily.
According to MUSD website, substitute support staff currently earn $12.80 an hour, depending on assignment.
For more information about substituting services, visit Substitute Services / Substitute Services (maranausd.org).