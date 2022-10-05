Marana teen arrested for threatening former school

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 15-year-old has been arrested for threatening her former school in Maine via an app, police said Wednesday.
According to Marana Police Department, a school in Maine received multiple threats from “someone saying they were going to shoot students and place bombs at one of their local schools.”
Law enforcement in Maine tracked the information to the former student, who now resides in Marana, police say.
Police said the teenager was using a third party app to send the threats to her former school.