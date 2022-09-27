Marana student arrested for threats, intimidation following social media post

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A local middle school student has been arrested for threats and intimidation following a social media incident, officials said Tuesday.
The Marana Unified School District released a statement informing Tortolita Middle School families of the incident.
In the statement, the district said a parent notified the Tortolita administration about an inappropriate message that was shared by one of its students in a Snapchat conversation over the weekend.
According to the district, the image referenced “gum” in the photo and also included a weapon.
They say the image shared was not the original version but it was taken as a screenshot from TikTok and shared on the student’s Snapchat account.
School officials said the student was removed from campus and will “be receiving appropriate disciplinary action per the MUSD Comprehensive Discipline Policy.”
“While it was determined that the message was “a joke,” this type of communication is inappropriate and will not be tolerated by our school or local authorities,” MUSD said. “We take any reports of potential threats seriously, and we make every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe.”
