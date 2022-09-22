Man, woman found dead in a Phoenix driveway; cause unclear

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 404 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Brown Wash, Peitas Wash, Arivaca Creek, Seco, Arroyo, Thomas
Canyon Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Altar Wash and Bolas Blancas
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27,
Gunsight and Kuakatch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Man, woman found dead in a Phoenix driveway; cause unclear

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

PHOENIX (AP) — Two people were found dead in the driveway of a west Phoenix home early Thursday and authorities don't yet know how they died.

Phoenix police said the bodies of a man and woman were discovered shortly before 4 a.m.

They said the two have been identified as 43-year-old Gabriel Aguiler and 45-year-old Martha Valdez Salomon.

It's not immediately clear if the victims lived at the home.

Police said detectives at the scene didn't locate any signs of trauma on either body and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Maricopa County medical examiner's office.

