...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152,
AND ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 150, most of Fire
Weather Zones 151 and 152, and all of Fire Weather Zone 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest to west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to
40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Man turns himself in after killing a pedestrian Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has turned himself in after striking and killing a pedestrian on Tucson's southwest side on Friday night.

21-year-old Arlin Antone turned himself in and was booked into Pima County Jail for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

On Friday at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Valencia Road and Mark Road for a reported hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, they located a man, who was later identified as 29-year-old Kevin Baughman, who was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Baughman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Baughman was walking in the middle of Valencia Road while wearing dark clothing.

Witnesses saw the SUV brake hard before striking Baughman.

