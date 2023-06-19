Man turns himself in after killing a pedestrian Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has turned himself in after striking and killing a pedestrian on Tucson's southwest side on Friday night.
21-year-old Arlin Antone turned himself in and was booked into Pima County Jail for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
On Friday at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Valencia Road and Mark Road for a reported hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, they located a man, who was later identified as 29-year-old Kevin Baughman, who was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Baughman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation revealed that Baughman was walking in the middle of Valencia Road while wearing dark clothing.
Witnesses saw the SUV brake hard before striking Baughman.