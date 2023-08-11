Man to serve 20 years in prison after shooting and killing woman during road rage incident

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man convicted of killing a woman during a road rage incident learned today that he will serve 20 years in prison.
During Friday's court sentencing, a judge ruled that Justin Nichols will serve 100 percent of his 20-year sentence after he shot and killed Savannah Narcarati in a road rage incident.
Justin Nichols was sentenced in court for second-degree murder.
Court documents reveal that 2 years ago, on October 19th, Nichols was riding a stolen motorcycle in Midtown, near Dodge Boulevard and Glenn Street.
That's when he got into a road rage incident with a man driving the car Savannah Narcarati was riding in. Nichols shot at the car several times.
Both Narcarati and the man were hit.They were taken to a hospital where Narcarati passed away.
The family of the 21-year-old was in court for the sentencing, and emotions were high.The father of Savannah, Fred Narcaroti, said, "We're at peace with it as a family and as a community.
"I'm thankful to see that Mr. Nichols was remorseful. It's a sense of closure, and I think for everyone, it gives an opportunity to move on."
The man in the car with Narcarati survived. Nichols took a plea deal after initially facing a first-degree murder charge.
Nichols was also sentenced on charges of endangerment and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
He will be nearly 50 years old when he gets out of prison.