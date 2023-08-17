Man shot in midtown mobile home park

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead in midtown after he was shot...
Tucson Police continue searching for suspects in the deadly shooting at a mobile home park located near Prince and Fairview on Wednesday night.
Officers raced to the scene with lights flashing when they arrived they found a man who was shot dead.
Police told us as of now they have no suspects.
We caught up with Peggy Lee while she was getting a haircut at a salon just across the street from the mobile home park.
She wasn't there at the time but she said things are going downhill these days.
"It's just so sad, I'm devastated because it's happening all over."
Lee has lived in the area since the 1940's. She commented, you wouldn't believe how much things have changed. And not for the better.
"It's happened on my street, break-ins all the time. When I came we left the door unlocked, but now you're not safe to go water the grass. I went to water my grass and I found someone in my living room that day."
So far this year Tucson police report this is the 44th homicide compared to 53 this time last year.
A resident who asked not to be identified says the mobile home park is normally quiet. He spoke in Spanish.
He said this homicide has him very concerned. He said it's dangerous. He's especially worried because he has children.
Stray bullets could have easily gone through a number of mobile homes in the area.
Tucson police are continuing their investigation... If you have information call 9-1-1 or 88-crime if you want to remain anonymous.